Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has dismissed a suggestion by the Opposition UNC that he should resign following the closure of the Emailgate investigation and the announcement by police yesterday that there was not sufficient evidence to move forward with criminal charges.
Rowley spoke with reporters in Roxborough, Tobago, following the sod-turning ceremony for the $60 million Roxborough Hospital.
“I have not had a chance to read the report. I am happy to hear it’s been closed, so when I read the DPP’s report I will be in a position to comment on it.
“I don’t ever listen to (Oropouche East MP) Dr Roodal Moonilal. Dr Moonilal has his own problems and I don’t have one,” Rowley said.
Rowley was also asked by the Express about his feelings on the murder of actor Raymond Choo Kong.