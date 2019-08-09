PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who spoke yesterdat to CNC3 News following the detention of Minister Marlene McDonald and her husband, said: ”I am not going to engage in any speculation. I just told you, I do not know what’s it about at this time and I’m sure in the not too distant future I will be told by the police what the investigation is on.”
This was Rowley’s response to the arrest of Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald yesterday.
Rowley told CNC3 that based on actions taken by the police with regards to McDonald in the near future there will be no need for speculation.
The Prime Minister was also asked how he felt about previous positions he had taken as it related to McDonald’s alleged conduct. He replied: “I understand by what you put in the public domain that it has to do with the Calabar Foundation. If that is what it is then that is a matter I had to deal with before and you would have been aware how I dealt with it.”
Asked if he erred in re-appointing McDonald, he said: “I relied on two Integrity Commission investigations and unless the police come with something differently then they will take their own action but when you are in public life you are exposed to these things and Ms McDonald, she was investigated for the same issue and had the Integrity Commission said they had found X, Y and Z, I would have acted when the first matter came up.”
Rowley said he is not impatient and awaits the police report.