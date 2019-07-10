NO to unregistered Venezuelans.
“We don’t want you here.”
So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as he addressed a People’s National Movement (PNM) meeting, in Pleasantville on Tuesday night, on the Venezuelan situation.
He said such Venezuelans had a reason why they chose not to register in the Government’s registration programme last month.
“And it might very well be that the reason is that you want to continue with some nefarious activity, so we don’t want you here. So simple, if you have not registered to take advantage of our hospitality, we see you as a threat. And if we run into you during our search, we will deport you one time. And that includes the children,” he said, adding that 2,400 children were registered.