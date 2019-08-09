PM: No one is above the law

THE arrest of Government Minister Marlene McDonald shows that no one is above the law, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has said.
Rowley made it clear yesterday that he was not afraid to take action against McDonald if that became necessary.
The Prime Minister admitted he was saddened by what had happened to McDonald, but reiterated that no one was above the law.
And Government Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said he and other colleagues were surprised when they heard the news of McDonald’s arrest on Thursday.