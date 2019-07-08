Point Fortin Mayor Abdon Mason has been rejected as a candidate for the upcoming local government election by the People’s National Movement (PNM) Screening Committee.
Sources told the Express yesterday that the committee sent back the constituency to look for another candidate.
Mason reportedly had a hard time at Sunday’s screening as he was asked a number of questions, including questions on a video that went viral last year.
Mason, who served as deputy mayor between 2010 and 2013, had taken a hiatus between 2013 and 2016, but was brought back in 2016 when he was made mayor.