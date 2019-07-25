The People’s National Movement (PNM) began screening candidates for the 2020 general elections on Wednesday.
And Government Senator Daniel Dookie was the first to be screened and selected as a prospective candidate for the Pointe-a-Pierre constituency.
Dookie, the PNM party’s assistant general secretary, was nominated and unanimously supported by all party groups and the youth group in the constituency.
In an interview with the Express on Thursday, Dookie said the party had adopted a position to screen candidates in advance of the 2020 general elections.
He said, “Nominations were called and I was nominated by all the party groups in the Pointe-a-Pierre constituency. The screening was very rigorous but very pleasing. I was very happy with the process and I am thankful for the opportunity to be nominated and screened and to have been chosen to run for this seat.”
Dookie said he was now moving to put together a campaign team and structure to interact with communities within the constituency.
“I have been interacting with communities in the constituency since my introduction to active politics in 2002. I would now be able to engage them some more and to better understand their needs. I have and the constituency has a good understanding of what some of the needs are, it is important to engage the public in the Pointe-a-Pierre constituency to have a better understanding and to be able to position ourselves to bring them the best possible representation and to deliver goods and services in a timely manner,” he said.
The Pointe-a-Pierre constituency is currently being held by United National Congress (UNC) chairman, David Lee.
But Dookie, who was defeated by UNC candidate Gillian Lucky in the 2002 general elections, is confident that the seat will be returned to the PNM.
“I am very confident there is a lot of work to be done and we in the PNM are prepared to work hard. I am no stranger to hard work,” he said.
Screening for candidates will continue for the Chaguanas East constituency on Thursday.