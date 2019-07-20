Keith Rowley

working together: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, second from right, shakes hands with Nutrien’s president Chuck Magro during a meeting at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, last week. Looking on, from left, are Nutrien Trinidad director Ian Welch, Nutrien executive vice president Raef Sully and National Security Minister Stuart Young.

PETROCHEMICAL plants in Point Lisas peaked in 2009. That’s when volumes of natural gas needed for full optimisation of the plants were being met. At that time, the country’s energy sector was consuming an estimated 4.2 billion cubic feet a day.

Production and profits were high. The decline started the following year, in 2010, when BPTT’s “cushion gas” disappeared and curtailments hit the downstream petrochemical sector. “It was a rough period for the industry,” recalled chairman or the Point Lisas Energy Association and former managing director of Nutrien (formerly PCS Nitrogen), Ian Welch.

Point Lisas was close to collapse

Point Lisas was close to collapse

