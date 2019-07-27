A man who hid in the bushes and shot at officers on patrol in La Romaine was shot and killed on Friday night.
He was identified as Dillon Clarke.
Police said officers were on mobile patrol when they came under "heavy fire" from men hiding in bushes.
The incident occurred at around midnight.
Police said the officers responded by shooting in the direction of the men.
When the gunfire ceased, police said, officers checked in the bushes.
Clarke was found with gunshot wounds to the head. A shot gun was recovered at the scene.