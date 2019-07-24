THE Police Service has seven days to produce the search warrant used to conduct a search at the offices of Central Broadcasting Services Ltd (CBSL) in mid-April.
Yesterday, Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh made the order, mandating the police to hand over the warrant which was not made available before or after the search was conducted in spite of it being repeatedly requested by officials at the media house in Tunapuna.
In his ruling delivered at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain, the judge urged the relevant authorities to update the laws, policies and Standing Orders to give effect to changes to facilitate the provision of a copy of search warrants in the usual course of searches subject to necessary exceptions.
The judicial review claim was filed by CBSL and secretary general of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Sat Maharaj, the owner of the media house, after police officers refused to produce the warrant prior to the search on April 16.