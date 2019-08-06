A 15-year-old girl, died in her bedroom on Monday afternoon, with a positive pregnancy test next to her body.
Her body was found by a 13-year-old sister.
It happened at the family home at Laventille Road, San Juan.
Police were told that the girl, a pupil of the San Juan North Secondary School, told her father that she was unwell, and was having severe stomach pains and vomiting.
The father said he gave his daughter “saffron tea” and un-prescribed antibiotics to ease the pain at around 1p.m.
Ten minutes later, the girl was found dead.
Next to her body, police found a teacup tea cup with clear liquid containing a plant material similar to that of ginger, home pregnancy box which contained two utilized tests, both with an indication of a positive pregnancy test, a transparent packet with markings ‘Amoxil 500 mg’, containing a number of red and yellow capsules, each with markings ‘500’ and a number of circular orange tablets.
Amoxil is an antibiotic that must be prescribed by a doctor.
An autopsy has been ordered to confirm the cause of death.