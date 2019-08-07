Police need help in locating 39-year-old Shellyann Joseph.
Shellyann, of Enterprise, Chaguanas, was last seen leaving home to visit the Chaguanas Health Facility, on Sunday.
She was later reported missing to the police on the following date.
Shellyann, who is also seven months’ pregnant, is of African descent, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a dark brown complexion and long braided hair. She has tattoos on her lower back and arm, and was last seen wearing a black and white stripped dress.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 999, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station or text/WhatsApp 482-GARY.