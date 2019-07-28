BEASTS in human form are roaming everywhere, was how pundit Narine Persad described criminals and wrong-doers yesterday, at the funeral service of Shiva Ramdeo, one of four fishermen killed last week Monday.
Three other fishermen remain missing at sea, after they were robbed of their boats and engines and forced to jump into the water off Carli Bay and Orange Valley. Speaking during yesterday’s service, at Lalla Street Extension in Orange Valley, Persad said Ramdeo, 27, was his godson and he was distressed to learn of his untimely death.