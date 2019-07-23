The Bobo Shanti community, members of the Ethiopia Africa Black International Congress Church of True Divine Salvation (EABIC), will today celebrate the 127th Anniversary of the Birth of H.I.M. Emperor Haile Selassie I, with a lavish service at Wharf Trace, in Maracas St Joseph, from 3p.m.
Rastafarians – whose religion follows an Afro-centric reading of the bible – believe that Ethiopia’s last emperor, who died in 1975, was the Messiah, fulfilling the Biblical prophecy that kings would come out of Africa.
Preist Imsley of Zion, said the goal of Rastafarians is to return to Africa, but until that time reaches, they will continue to lobby for repatriation to Ethiopia. We’re working up on that. We want the day to come for us to truly be free, because we are not free,” Imsley said.
The EABIC, which is the largest Bobo Shanti community in this country, said Rastas practise peace and not war. They are using the platform of the anniversary of the birth of Haile Salassie I, to call on members of the Rasta City gang to turn from a life of crime and killing.
Emperor Haile Selassie I thought us love on earth as it is in Zion, which is so desperately needed in the African man and woman. Tomorrow we will be celebrating with holy psalms and chants and holy hymns accompanying by the drum song. We want people to come and experience a celebration of love and togetherness. We will be starting at 3.00pm and going to the next day. It is free for all. We are asking people to come with a heart of love and respect. We are asking the women to dress modestly and the men to put their shirts in their pants. Come and have a wonderful time let us show the world that we can live with love with each other.
“Rastafarians practise peace and unity. We are not about killing and war. We see the atrocities going on with the youth who are glorifying killing one and other we don’t support that. Any man killing each other in the name of Rastafrai is not Rastafari, they are perpetrating the name Rastafari. We want youths to see the God in themselves and when they see the god in themselves they would see god all round them and in each other,” Imsley said.
Imsley said Rasta City is a myth. “The word Rasta City is a myth. They who are calling themselves Rasta City does not represent Rasta. Rasta City is a culture of death but we are about life. We want to see the youths put down the gun and pick up the bible. We live by the bible and we keep the Sabbath holy,” Imsley said.
Imsley said EABIC continues to make an impact on society. “We are making an impact subtly. We’ve been in Trinidad and Tobago since 1981, steadily making a positive impact in a subtle way, but we are rising up at this time,” Imsley said.
Tomorrow’s celebration will also feature an International Flag Raising ceremony, a children’s banquet and Psalm readings. Admission is free.