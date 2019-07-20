Raymond took pride in being gay

WHO didn’t know Raymond was gay? It was in his walk and talk, his voice and vogue, his wrists and writings. It was in his characters and dialogue, in his human and artistic core; it flowed through his talent and his experience. You couldn’t not know. The small Chinee man of delicate stature swishing hips as he strode, sashayed, minced, stamped and skipped across every stage in this country, across decades and across genres.
In 1989, he was the complex Song Liling in The Bagasse Company’s M Butterfly, a play exploring illusions about sexuality, ethnicity and honesty that asked a fundamental question about whether one person could truly know another.