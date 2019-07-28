Registration cards...Many V’zuelans still in the dark

Venezuelan migrant registration card

WHILE Venezuelans in Trinidad and Tobago expected to collect their registration cards on Friday, following the two-week Venezuelan migrant registration process, most were instead left in the dark over where the cards could have been collected.

Co-ordinator of the La Romaine Migrant Support (LAMS) group Angie Ramnarine said: “An announcement was made that the registration cards were to be distributed from today (Friday), but what is very vague, still is, is where. We have no idea at what locations these cards would be distributed so, like everyone else, we are still awaiting information. We have no concrete information as to how and where these cards will be distributed.”

