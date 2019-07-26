Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of a fishing vessel stolen at Belle Garden, Tobago, on Friday morning.
In a statement, FFOS corporate secretary, Gary Aboud, stated that two vessels - Unity TFT 1429 and Sauce TFT 1662 - along with their Yamaha 75 engines were stolen. The vessels were discovered missing by the owners at around 3am.
Aboud said Sauce TFT 1662 was later found damaged against the rocks at Studley Park, due to engine failure.
The second vessel, belonging to part-time fisherman Mc Kealon Scott, was not recovered.
Scott told the Express that he secured his vessel on Thursday night and went home. “I was at work this morning and another fisherman called asking if I moved my boat. I said no and then he told me my boat was missing,” he said.
Scott said the boat and engine were valued at $58,000.
He said fishermen in Tobago were faced with many problems including piracy.
“This has been happening very often. So apart from other problems we have to deal with our vessels being stolen. We have a lot of reports of engines being stolen here,” he said.
Aboud said the group was offering the cash reward for information leading to the recovery of the stolen fishing vessel - Unity TFT 1429 and incarceration of the pirates.
A report was filed
Anyone with information can contact the Roxborough Police Station - 660-4333 or FFOS at 355-7672.