Role of Govt valuator under scrutiny

THE valuation of a single property compulsorily acquired by the State under the Land Acquisition Act for the construction of the highway extension to Point Fortin moved from $7 million to a whopping $67.2 million and then boiled down to $42 million over a four-year period.
This according to documents provided to the Sunday Express. Furthermore, the role of a Government valuator who provided private valuation services for this and other acquisitions in this highway project has come under scrutiny.