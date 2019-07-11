A Chaguanas businessman who allegedly raped a Venezuelan woman after promising her a job, is on the run from police.
The 36-year-old reportedly attacked the woman on the day she came to take up duties at his roti shop.
The 24-year-old victim reported that she left the residence where she was staying in Icacos, Cedros on June 24, and met the businessman to talk about the job.
Police were told that the businessman owns a trucking company and is married.
She said that the victim took her to an unknown location and raped her.
He then allegedly took the Venezuelan woman to his girlfriend’s house at Edinburgh 500 to stay.
The victim alleged that she was again raped by the business man at that house.
The woman said she remained at the house for the next two days, and was fearful to leave the premises since it was barricaded with burglar proofing and guard dog roamed the yard.
She reported that after three days the businessman’s woman took the her out of the house, and she made contact with a relative of hers and left with the relative.
The relative took the victim to the Chaguanas Police Station and Insp Jugmohan, WPC Joseph and other officers investigated.
The female suspect was arrested on Sunday and appeared in court for the offence of grievous sexual assault.