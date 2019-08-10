‘Rowley could go, Gary could stay’

“HONESTLY, I love Gary. He is carrying about his procedures with precision. Griffith means business with crime. He’s a straightforward man. I would give him a ten.”
So said Almond Court, Morvant, resident Anthony Vernette, 55, as he analysed Trinidad and Tobago Police Commissioner Gary Griffith’s first year in office. Griffith was appointed Police Commissioner on August 3, 2018, but assumed office on August 17. Under the People’s Partnership, which was led by former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Griffith was appointed national security minister on September 6, 2013.