Rowley defends choice of chairman for CoE

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley has defended the selection of retired Justice Sebastian Ventour as the chairman of the Commission of Enquiry in the land acquisition process for the San Fernando to Point Fortin Highway extension project at a cost exceeding $500 million.
Responding to a release from the United National Congress (UNC) yesterday, which criticised the choice of Ventour, the Prime Minister said: “None of them has challenged a single statement of any of the facts mentioned as justification for an in-depth enquiry. It is all about demonising people in order to cloud the issue and mislead the public away from the rot that generated the suffocating stench of corruption, a condition which the UNC had no problem creating and are now defending as an acceptable form of governance.