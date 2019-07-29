Khafra Kambon

(flashback) Khafra Kambon, chairman of the Emancipation Support Committee, speaks yesterday at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village.

Chairman of the Emancipation Support Committee Khafra Kambon says he is happy that the Prime Minister has raised concerns that the country’s African population is not doing as well as expected.

“This is a very serious concern, because there is no doubt that we are in a crisis situation where too many of our African youth are finding themselves in serious problems. Too many of our communities are living under stress because of crime,” Kambon said yesterday.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

“It is important that Government identifies it as a problem. And now they must identify the targeted solutions that are going to apply to that problem. To me that is a beginning to moving towards proper dialogue, proper discussions about approaches that can be effectively taken in order to deal with the situation and not simply say just let the forces of the State kill them out and that’s it,” he told the Express via telephone.

Kambon said the current crime situation was creating anxiety and fear throughout society, not just among those living in communities plagued with crime and violence.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
CJ VS CAROL

CJ VS CAROL

Chief Justice Ivor Archie has rebuffed Justice Carol Gobin, telling her there was no “settle…

+3
Wrong move, Mr PM

Wrong move, Mr PM

Following is the text of the July 27, 2019 letter written by Law Association president Dougl…

Fifth body sighted

Fifth body sighted

The body of a fifth fisherman was found floating in the waters of the Gulf of Paria, near Ic…