Chairman of the Emancipation Support Committee Khafra Kambon says he is happy that the Prime Minister has raised concerns that the country’s African population is not doing as well as expected.
“This is a very serious concern, because there is no doubt that we are in a crisis situation where too many of our African youth are finding themselves in serious problems. Too many of our communities are living under stress because of crime,” Kambon said yesterday.
“It is important that Government identifies it as a problem. And now they must identify the targeted solutions that are going to apply to that problem. To me that is a beginning to moving towards proper dialogue, proper discussions about approaches that can be effectively taken in order to deal with the situation and not simply say just let the forces of the State kill them out and that’s it,” he told the Express via telephone.
Kambon said the current crime situation was creating anxiety and fear throughout society, not just among those living in communities plagued with crime and violence.