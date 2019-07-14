Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley---use

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

Polygraph testing for police officers has the full support of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. The Prime Minister said people must view police officers as honest men and women in uniform and not as corrupt law officials.

“We want a future where if a police officer carries that title and he wears that uniform, these young people must be able to confidently say that that officer is someone I can depend on to be honest, to be uncorrupted and to be there to protect and serve, not him or herself, but the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

THIEVES CAN’T RUN T&T

THIEVES CAN’T RUN T&T

The People’s National Movement (PNM) is on a corruption attack and will not allow thieves and corrupt persons to run this country, says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Rowley supports lie detector tests for cops

Rowley supports lie detector tests for cops

Polygraph testing for police officers has the full support of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. The Prime Minister said people must view police officers as honest men and women in uniform and not as corrupt law officials.

+7
What a cricket match!

What a cricket match!

“Never seen such sensational cricket like it in my life. I feel sorry for New Zealand. What a game. What a weekend of sport!”