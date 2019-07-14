Rowley supports lie detector tests for cops

Polygraph testing for police officers has the full support of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. The Prime Minister said people must view police officers as honest men and women in uniform and not as corrupt law officials.
“We want a future where if a police officer carries that title and he wears that uniform, these young people must be able to confidently say that that officer is someone I can depend on to be honest, to be uncorrupted and to be there to protect and serve, not him or herself, but the people of Trinidad and Tobago.