Rowley: We don’t know our history

IF you ask schoolchildren questions about the history of Trinidad and Tobago, many would not be able to provide an answer. This is according to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who lamented yesterday that the current school curriculum is ineffective in developing the quality of citizens this country should have.
Rowley was speaking at the launch of a new history textbook entitled Foundation Readings on the History of Trinidad and Tobago, held at the Government Campus Plaza in Port of Spain. The book, consisting of 25 chapters written by various historians, was commissioned by Rowley and was presented at the event yesterday.