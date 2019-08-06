Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) secretary general Satnarayan Maharaj says his attorneys are still waiting for a copy of the warrant which police claimed gave them the authority to search the Tunapuna premises of Radio and TV Jaagriti on April 18 this year.
Last Friday the seven-day deadline given by the court for the police to give Maharaj and his attorneys the warrant expired. Maharaj said yesterday he was hoping the police would have presented it already; and that if it is not, then his attorneys would take action and send letters.