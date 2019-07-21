SAY SOMETHING

“DO not fear and do not despair” was the message Minister of National Security Stuart Young had for the population yesterday, as he sought to convince the country the Government and the various arms of national security were working hand-in-hand to get a grip on the recent upsurge in murders.
Even though he said specific details on the operational tactics that are to be, and have been, embarked upon by members of the Police Service and Defence Force could not be brought into the public domain, he indicated that in the not-too-distant future members of the public will notice a drastic decrease in criminality.