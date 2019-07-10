THE funeral for three year old Isaiah Hazel who fell asleep and suffocated in a private school bus last week will be held today.
The child will be given his final rites at a service at the Mount Moriah Spiritual Baptist Church in California, Couva, at 2 p.m.
The toddler died of hyperthermia caused by extreme heat and dehydration over the six-hour period he was in the private school bus last Thursday.
The driver of the bus, a 31 year old mother of three, of St Andrews Village, Perseverance, was detained for questioning by police that evening.
On Friday morning she was taken for medical treatment and was hospitalised at the San Fernando General Hospital under police guard.
She has since been released.
The grandfather of Isaiah, Arthur Hazel, said he is seeking justice for his grandson’s death.
He said that driver of the bus had a responsibility to take care of the children in her vehicle.
The child’s parents, Kendell Hazel and Amanda Vincent, are distraught over the loss of their only child and have declined to be interviewed by media.
A relative of the father, Wendy Hazel, who took care of little Isaiah on mornings while his parents were at work, wept as she sat in the garage where she spent her last moments with him on Thursday.
She said that the child packed two cars in his school bag to go to the Morning Star Early Childhood Care Centre at Southern Main Road. She said he was given cold medicine that morning and was drowsy while he got ready for school.
Wendy Hazel said she knew the driver for many years and as she also transported her grandchildren to school.
The Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago said in a release there was a need for greater vigilance to children.
“The Authority is saddened by the recent deaths this week, which have highlighted the need for greater vigilance regarding the care and protection of all children. Parents and guardians are once again reminded to ensure that they put measures in place for their children whether at camps, family outings or at home,” it stated.
The authority advised :
• Children should be placed in the care of trusted and responsible adults
• Older children should not be left to supervise younger ones
• Know the whereabouts of your children at all times, including older teens
• Keep an open line of communication with children so they can inform you if they have been abused
• Teach children the correct names of their body parts so they can inform you if they have been inappropriately touched
The Authority stated that it will be engaging vacation camps to increase awareness on child abuse and child protection. The public is reminded that child protection is everybody’s business and all incidents of child abuse should be reported to the Police at 999 or to the Authority’s 24-hour hotlines at 996 or 800-2014.
For more information, visit the Authority’s website at www.ttchildren.org or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/childrensauthoritytt/