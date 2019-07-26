Narcotics worth an estimated $460,000 was seized by officers of the Port of Spain Division, during a joint operation with the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG), on Thursday.
The exercise, which was spearheaded by ACPs (Ag.) Forde and Williams and Snr. Supt. (Ag.) Moore, involved officers of the InterAgency Task Force, Besson Street Police Station and the Canine Branch. TTCG assets were used in the search of several vessels berthed off the Sea Lots shoreline.
During the exercise six kilogrammes of marijuana, one kilogramme of cocaine, a Mossberg pump-action shotgun, 278 rounds of ammunition and a bullet proof vest, were found.
The drugs have an estimated street value of TT$460,000.
ASP (Ag.) Ramesar and Insp. McGuirk will be supervising investigations into the discovery.