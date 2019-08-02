Search called off for missing duo

THE search for two men lost at sea—Justin Kissoon and Jason Trevor Baptiste—has been called off. But relatives of the missing men are seeking closure. The men were among seven fishermen reported missing following an attack by local pirates two weeks ago.
Five bodies were recovered. Six boat engines and four vessels are still missing. President of the Carli Bay Fishing Association Imtiaz Khan said yesterday fishermen in Carli Bay and Orange Valley have been patrolling the seas since the incident happened two weeks ago.