Search called off for missing duo

THE search for two men lost at sea—Justin Kissoon and Jason Trevor Baptiste—has been called off. But relatives of the missing men are seeking closure. The men were among seven fishermen reported missing following an attack by local pirates two weeks ago.

Five bodies were recovered. Six boat engines and four vessels are still missing. President of the Carli Bay Fishing Association Imtiaz Khan said yesterday fishermen in Carli Bay and Orange Valley have been patrolling the seas since the incident happened two weeks ago.

Sea Lots resident Kareem Stanisclaus appeared in court yesterday charged with murdering five fishermen, the attempted murders of two, and six offences of robbery with violence.

The police have not yet presented a copy of the warrant which they claimed gave them the authority to search the Tunapuna premises of Ra­dio and TV Jaag­ri­ti on April 18 this year.

PERFORMERS Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez and her husband Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) escaped serious injury around noon on Thursday, the Emancipation Day holiday, when their Range Rover was hit by another car along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway near Aranjuez.

THE University of the West Indies (The UWI) and the University of Glasgow in Scotland have signed the first ever agreement for slavery reparations since British Emancipation in 1838.