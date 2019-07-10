It was a tearful goodbye for three-year-old Isaiah Hazel as his family and friends gathered inside Mount Moriah Spiritual Baptist Church in California, Couva to bid him a final farewell at his funeral yesterday.
The toddler who also went by the nickname Zay Zay was described as smart, cheerful, and wise beyond his years, relatives said.
As they consoled each other in the front pew of the church, church elder Mother Marva Thomas pleaded with the family to let go of their anger and hatred.
She said, "Accidents do happen but to forgive is divine. Let go of your anger because God holds the master plan. Let go of your anger because anger breeds hatred, and hatred is a seed that grows. I know it's hard as a parent. No parent wants to bury their child."
Thomas also acknowledged the driver whose bus Hazel's body was discovered in last week Thursday after he reportedly fell asleep while going to school and remained unnoticed by the driver for several hours resulting in his death.
Thomas said, "I am begging the family please let go of your anger. She didn't willfully lock the child in the van. Accidents do happen. No matter how careful you are as a driver, accidents can still come. Let go of your anger. Don't question God. It could have happened to any other child but it happened to Isaiah. God knows what the future holds. My time and your time belongs in God's hands. Revenge belongs to God. We are not in the authority to judge the driver. Don't hold malice. I know there is pain but everything is in God's hand."
Thomas also cautioned relatives about people trying to cause division amongst the family.
She said, "There would be people that might come to you and say if I was in your position I would do so and so...but if you can't give good advice, shut up."
There was not an empty seat inside the church as parishioners spilled over onto the walkway and roadside.
Blue and white balloons adorned the small white casket, which was also trimmed in blue.
Relatives sang hymns, and a popular kids song and nursery rhyme called Baby Shark.
Family and friends wore T-shirts and pins to celebrate the life of Hazel.
His godmother, Melissa Archibald said Hazel had incredible energy.
"Today we are here to pay tribute and to celebrate life. Although some may ask why Isaiah let's be comforted he's gone to the creator. Isaiah loved his mummy dearly. He always asked his mummy, are you ok?"
"His last words to me when I dropped him home was bye auntie. He loved to talk and asked questions about anything and everything," Archibald said.
"We can't dwell on sadness and keep asking why. We should focus on how happy he was in life," she said.
Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh who was in attendance expressed condolences to the Hazel family.
Indarsingh said he believe Hazel is the youngest person from his constituency that has gone to the great beyond.
He says as a father of two adolescent girls so full of life, he could only imagine the pain of losing a child.
Echoing similar sentiments from church elder Thomas, Indarsingh said, "We can not judge because accidents do happen."
Indarsingh called on the authorities to step in and look at all drivers, whether public or private, and have them be certified and trained in such a way that what happened to Isaiah does not happen again.
Reverend Anthony Thomas officiated.