JUST over one week after Vaughn “Sandman” Mieres, his wife and two of his bodyguards were shot dead in Las Cuevas, one of the men who allegedly committed the quadruple murder made an appearance in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court.

Durell “Shorto” Raymond, stood before Magistrate Sarah Da Silva on Friday afternoon accused of murdering Mieres, Lety Mieres, Kadir Joseph and Nigel “Blood” Octim, at Las Cuevas Village during the early morning hours of July 25.

In addition to the murder charges, Raymond was charged with being in possession of a firearm and ammunition, not being the holder of a Firearm Users’ Licence (FUL).

It was alleged that Raymond, committed the crimes along with others, who are yet to be charged.

He was not called upon to plead as all of the charges were laid indictably.

Raymond, who was represented by criminal defence attorneys Ian Brooks and Sheldon Guerra, was remanded into custody and will reappear in court on August 29.

