SIX of the 12 councillors on the Port of Spain City Corporation will not be returning to the polls for the local government election.
They did not receive the nod of the People’s National Movement (PNM) screening committee, which screened candidates for the corporation on Thursday night at City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain.
Returning as candidates are Deputy Mayor Hillan Morean (St Ann’s River North); Jameel Bisnath (St James East); Clint Baptiste (East Dry River); June Durham (Woodbrook); Abena Hartley (Northern Port of Spain); and Nicole Young (Belmont East).
Among those not selected were Akil Durham (Belmont North/West); Keno Romeo (St Ann’s River Central); Stephen Harper (Belmont South); and Charlene De Peaza (Southern Port of Spain).
The PNM screening committee is chaired by Prime Minister and PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley.
Other members include party chairman Colm Imbert, vice-chairman Robert Le Hunte and lady vice-chairman Camille Robinson-Regis.
‘An exhilarating process’
Sharing his sentiments yesterday, Morean said: “I am thankful the leadership saw it fit for me to continue to serve. I look forward to campaigning and bringing home the district for the PNM. I am looking forward to working with all other candidates to return the Port of Spain Corporation under the full occupation of the party to continue building on the foundation that was laid. This council has done a lot of work in creating progressive policy for the city and it is necessary as we go forward.”
On the screening, Morean added: “A PNM screening is an exhilarating process that allows for meaningful conversation with the leadership of the party. The takeaway is the party continues to be reflective of our over 60 years as the original political party. It’s a process that makes you feel proud to be part of the party. The leadership brings out the best in you.”
Asked if he expects to be returned as deputy mayor, Morean said: “That decision is solely up to them. I trust the leadership and whatever outcome there is.”