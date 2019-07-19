Sohan ‘loved to death’

A PLAN to kill by an obsessed lover.
That was how the parents of 18-year-old Gabrielle Sohan have described the slaying of their daughter in Chaguanas on December 14, 2015.
The parents of the teenager said she was stalked for months and moved from house to house, trying to elude an ex-boyfriend with whom she had broken off an abusive relationship.
But on the night that Sohan and her friend, Christopher Ramsawak, 27, were killed, she was stalked and fell victim to the plot to end her life.
Sohan’s mother, Chelsea Sohan, said her daughter and Ramsawak were burned alive in the back seat of his Honda Civic, unable to free their hands from tie straps.
Her daughter’s remains were brought to her three months after DNA testing proved her identity, and her family held a funeral.
She was killed two months after her 18th birthday.
Gabrielle’s father, Frank Sohan, said his daughter had dropped out of secondary school while in Form Four.
The teenager wanted to enrol in a beauty school, but instead she fell into the arms of an abusive lover.
She came home
with bruises
“After school she used to be home. She got caught up with the man, who was not a good person. I got to know about the relationship after a few months. I talked to her and on her own she decided to leave the guy.
“Gabby tried to leave him. She went by my nephew at an apartment in Couva for a few months to get away from him,” said Frank Sohan.
He said the man used to beat and torture her and had stuck her with a screwdriver all over her leg.
“All kinds of wicked things. She used to stay at his place in Cunupia for a few days, and come back home with bruises. After eight months, she decided to leave.
“He threatened her after she left him. But wherever she hid, he used find her,” said the father.
The parents said Gabrielle kept moving from place to place, and told no one where she would be next.
The man stalked the teenager, and on one occasion he caught up with her, according to her mother.
“He pulled her into a car and beat her up. She managed to get away, and she got help. The police came and arrested the man, but he never got charged. He always got away,” the mother said.
On the night of December 14, 2014, Gabrielle was liming with Ramsawak in Chaguanas and what they thought was car trouble, turned out to be a trap, the parents said.
Her father said he did not know much about Ramsawak, except that he is also lived in Preysal.
“After they left the bar, they drove off. A little while after they got a flat tyre. But the tyres went down slowly. It was a plan to kill,” he believes.
“When the car got a flat, some people came to ‘assist’ them. But apparently those were the same people that hijacked and killed them,” he said.
“The next day two of her school friends called and told me that the man told them that ‘if Gabby is found dead, know it is me that did it’. We gave all of that information to the police.
“The guy was arrested, and after a while he was let go. The police said they did not have enough evidence,” he said.
‘They will
burn in hell’
The father said he does not know if police ever obtained footage from the street cameras or from businesses near the scene of the killings.
“The police did not investigate this case properly. They asked everything about my daughter.
“They took plenty information—eight pages each from me, my ex-wife and the Ramsawak family. They had information to work with. I am so disappointed with the police,” said the father.
Chelsea Sohan, meanwhile, has no faith there will be justice for her daughter.
She said in a country where thousands are killed and hundreds go missing, justice is only for a few.
“The system we have here is a waste of time. They (police) does say they investigating and looking into it. But they does park your file one side because they have more work, as people getting murdered every day.
“They might find one or two killers, but check how many people every day dying and you don’t know why.
“I don’t think we will ever get justice for her death. But there is a God, I pray every day and when he is ready for them, they will burn in hell,” the mother said.
The Express contacted the father of Ramsawak, who said he is to be interviewed at a later date.