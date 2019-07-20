A ROUSILLAC man crashed his car while trying to avoid hitting a pedestrian in St Margaret's on Friday night.
Umesh Deonarine, 40, of Grants Road, slammed into a concrete wall and suffered fatal injuries.
The crash occurred around 8.30 p.m. Deonarine was driving a Honda Civic in a southerly direction along Southern Main Road.
Police were told that upon reaching St Margaret's Junction , Deonarine swerved the vehicle to avoid a pedestrian crossing the road.
The vehicle collided head-on into a concrete wall at Mohammed's Poultry Depot.
The airbags deployed but Deonarine's legs were crushed and he was trapped.
Many on social media found out about the crash from a video posted by someone who recorded as Mohammed's body went into spasms as he died.
An ambulance took Deonarine to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died while being treated.
Friends of Deonarine posted condolence messages on his Facebook page.
One post read: "We lost you to soon my brother we will cherish all the great memories we had with you it was an honor and privilege to say that you were part of our family, you will always be our brother our friend and our soldier. We are still in shock and still can’t come to term with this. We thank you for making such a great impact in our lives with your positivity, good spirit your friendship and unconditional love for us. We will miss you and will never forget who you are and the place you have in our hearts..fly high my soldier we know you’re looking down on us!"
Ag Cpl Richardson of St Margarets Police is investigating.