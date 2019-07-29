Three teenagers from the St. Judes Home for Girls in Belmont are now warded at hospital after they broke into a room with medical supplies at the facility and ingested drugs to get high.
According to MP for Laventille West Fitzgerald Hinds, the incident occurred on Sunday morning.
"Another three (girls) ran away from the safety of that place, where those who are responsible for their care could nurture them, protect them and advise them. They jumped the wall and out they go, and of course as soon as they get into certain areas, those who are waiting for those opportunities like vultures capture them and all kinds of sordid things ensue,” he said.
Hinds made the revelation at a PNM constituency conference in Diego Martin on Sunday.
He said the girls, who are between the ages of 13 and 14, are warded at the Port of Spain General Hospital.
Hinds said the teens attempted to get a “poly-high” from the stolen drugs.
Using more than one drug at a time, including prescription drugs and over-the-counter medication, is known as polydrug use.
Polydrugs intensify the effects of any individual drug, creating a euphoric high, or poly-high.
Hinds agreed with Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, who, at an Emancipation function at the Diplomatic Center on Saturday, said there was a problem among the nation’s African youth.
Hinds said the problem not only existed among young African young men, but also among girls.
“And nobody must pretend anymore that this is not a reality,” he said.