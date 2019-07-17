Still in doubt

Faris Al-Rawi-headshot-use

Attorney General and San Fernando West MP Faris Al-Rawi

IN the final analysis, it has not been determined whether the e-mails are true or false.

The investigation may be closed but there is no finding on the authenticity of the e-mails.

This was the position taken by the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in a letter dated July 5, 2019, to Deputy Commissioner of Police Harold Phillip.

“The authenticity of the 31 e-mails can neither be confirmed or denied,” Deputy DPP Joan Honore-Paul concluded in the letter.

The Deputy DPP’s letter was read out by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi at a news conference in Port of Spain yesterday.

The AG said he wanted to give the “full particulars” because there had been a “selective reporting which is dangerous in a matter of this kind”.

