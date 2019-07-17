Still in doubt

IN the final analysis, it has not been determined whether the e-mails are true or false.
The investigation may be closed but there is no finding on the authenticity of the e-mails.
This was the position taken by the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in a letter dated July 5, 2019, to Deputy Commissioner of Police Harold Phillip.
“The authenticity of the 31 e-mails can neither be confirmed or denied,” Deputy DPP Joan Honore-Paul concluded in the letter.
The Deputy DPP’s letter was read out by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi at a news conference in Port of Spain yesterday.
The AG said he wanted to give the “full particulars” because there had been a “selective reporting which is dangerous in a matter of this kind”.