Police believe that they have recovered four boat engines stolen by pirates in the Gulf of Paria on Monday night.
The discovery was made in Sea Lots, Port of Spain. The area, considered a crime hot spot, is a fishing community.
The attack took place off the fishing villages of Carli Bay and Orange Valley Couva last Monday night.
The banditry may have cost the lives of seven fishermen who were thrown overboard during the attack off Carli Bay and Orange Valley.
One of the bodies floated ashore on Wednesday morning.
A desperate search is underway for the other six men.
There is little hope that they are still alive.
The engines were found during on Tuesday morning, during a police exercise by officers of the Port of Spain CID, the Port of Spain Task Force, and the Inter Agency Task Force. including Snr Sup Moore, Snr Sup Daniel, ASP Ramesar, Insp McGuirik, Sgt Callender, and others.
The officers conducted exercises in the Sea Lots community between 6a.m. and 10a.m.
Several people are being questioned.