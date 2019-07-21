Keith Rowley

ADDRESSING THE MEDIA: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley addresses the media at post-Cabinet media briefing held at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s. At left is National Security Minister Stuart Young.

—Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley today advised President Paula-Mae Weekes, in keeping with the provisions of Section 3(9), 40(2)(a), 76(3) and 79(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago:

i. To revoke the appointment of the Young as Minister of Communications

ii. To revoke the appointment of  Foster Cummings as a Senator

Cox queries crime figures

Laventille East/Morvant MP Donna Cox

iii. To appoint Donna Cox as a Senator and Minister of Communications,

The swearing-in ceremony for Ms. Donna Cox will take place at President’s House tomorrow at 10:30 am.

Yioung Responds

In a statement on Sunday night, Young said:

I would like to thank our Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Keith Rowley, for the opportunity to have served as the Minister of Communications in addition to my other ministerial portfolios.

I welcome the addition of Ms Donna Cox as the new Minister of Communications and pledge my continued commitment to serve the Country as the Minister of National Security and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

I have always maintained that it is a privilege to serve and I certainly will continue to give of my best as a servant of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

“DO not fear and do not despair” was the message Minister of National Security Stuart Young had for the population yesterday, as he sought to convince the country the Government and the various arms of national security were working hand-in-hand to get a grip on the recent upsurge in murders.

