Marlene McDonald is the first sitting Cabinet minister to be arrested by police. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), probing corruption allegations, made the unprecedented move yesterday when they went to McDonald’s Maracas Valley View home at 4 a.m. and arrested her and her husband.
McDonald is currently the Minister of Public Administration. The arrests followed a police visit to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, with an investigation file on Tuesday. Police searched McDonald’s private home and Port of Spain South constituency office, after which she and her husband Michael Carew were taken to the Fraud Squad office at the corner of Richmond and Park streets, Port of Spain.