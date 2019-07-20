AN Aranguez man was shot and killed by police on Saturday morning.
Reports state that officers of the North Eastern Division had responded to a distress call at Rambhaju St, of the man attempting to set fire to a house in the area.
Upon arriving at the scene, the officers noticed that the man, 31-year-old Rishi Rampaul, was armed with a cutlass and cocktail bombs.
During the process of attempting to disarm him, Rampaul reportedly attacked the officers, resulting in them acting in self defence.
Rampaul was shot once to the upper body and taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.