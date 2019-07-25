THE gang culture in Trinidad and Tobago has gotten worse and politicians are to blame.
This according to criminologist Prof Ramesh Deosaran who said yesterday the population was in panic mode with the recent increase in murders and the boldness of killers who remain uncaught.
Deosaran said social issues facing troubled youth have been left unchecked and there is the need for a scientific study to really find out the root of gang culture.
“The germination for gang culture and gang formation has been happening for several years but the politicians in charge prefer to sound nice and deny the phenomenon and now it has caught up with us as a Hydra-headed monster, so one regime after the other has to be held accountable,” said Deosaran during a phone interview with the Express.
The politicians in past and present regimes have seen the gang issue grow with nothing being done.
“When people complain about the drop-outs in the secondary school system and the failure which feeds into the black youth especially, people deny it and say that everything is hunky-dory whereas the researchers and the experts keep pointing out that this is a horrible contributor,” he said.
“So whilst (Police Commissioner) Gary Griffith is talking about gangs contributing to murder, the serious question is what is contributing to gang formation and we have ignored this phenomenon over the years so we are reaping the fruits of our own ignorance and neglect,” he added.
Too much ‘dancing’ around legislation
He maintained that there was no overnight solution to the gang problem, especially with an election in one year.
Deosaran said the crime issue will continue to be politicised and there will no cooperation on the legislative front.
“As long as we continue to have crime so intensely politicised the possibility of getting the legislative consensus you need will not arise. We are in a big fix in terms of having these murders and the high serious crime rate reduced because it cannot be done overnight and within one year of the next election the controversies and the hostilities of one party against the other will increase because crime has now become just like education and health-a very volatile campaign issue.”
The intensity over crime prevention and the pressure on National Security Minister Stuart Young and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will increase as the country moves closer to the general election.
“So with the politicisation increasing on the horizon, solutions on the legislative front will be harder to achieve,” he added.
Deosaran said the country recording 24 murders in one week was a “remarkable phenomenon”.
He argued that there was too much “political dancing” around Anti-Gang legislation though there were enough provisions to investigate and charge.
Deosaran acknowledged there were gangs with contracts in crime hotspots.
“Laventille and Eastern Morvant has become a political hobby horse. Political culture in that area facilitates criminality and the giving of contracts to gangs is well known,” he said.
Deosaran said the migrant issue was also adding to the crime problem.
“So it’s an open season and we all know that some of the most vicious gang members come from South America,” he said.