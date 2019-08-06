Claxton Bay tassa drummer who was severely burnt in a fire at his home on Sunday has died.
Stephen Dwarika, 31, was barely conscious when he was pulled from his bedroom by his father, Deoraj Dwarika.
Dwarika suffered burns to 80 per cent of his body. He died at San Fernando General Hospital yesterday.
His 61-year-old father was also injured as he attempted to rescue his son.
The death was confirmed by Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee.
Dwarika’s relatives were not willing to speak with the media.
Police said Dwarika was asleep in a bedroom downstairs his home when fire broke out at 2.30 a.m. on Sunday.
His father broke a glass door to get to his son who was trapped inside the bedroom.
He suffered cuts and bruises to the arms.
Fire officers from Savonnetta Fire Station responded to the report.
Officers were unable to say what triggered the blaze as investigations were ongoing.
Lee said he was saddened by the death as Dwarika was a talented and jovial young man.
He was loved in the community and played a critical role in the lives of many, he said.
“We have lost a true son, brother and friend,” he said.
Lee said it was the third house in the constituency to be destroyed by fire in recent months.
“We do not have the report of this fire at this time, but the last two were as a result of phone chargers. The chargers were left on overnight and overheated, causing the fire. I am asking homeowners to be careful and to not take things for granted. We need to understand the implications of these things,” he said in a telephone interview yesterday.
Dwarika’s friends and relatives remembered his fun-loving spirit on his Facebook page.
“We have been informed of the passing... A very sad day indeed for the TASSA WORLD, please show your love and support to the family...known for the famous drum The Spanish,” a friend wrote.