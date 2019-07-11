School teacher Dexter Pollard was returning home when he suffered a heart attack and lost control of his vehicle along the Uriah Butler Highway, near Caroni, last Friday.
The blue Ford Focus car went airborne and landed on a billboard erected on the roadside.
Pollard, 50, was trapped inside the vehicle which remained overturned and lodged in the billboard overnight.
Residents spotted the vehicle at daybreak and contacted the police.
Central Division fire officers assisted in removing Pollard from the vehicle.
The father of four was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James confirmed that he had suffered a heart attack and his death was not a result of the crash.
The Express contacted Pollard’s relatives but they were not willing to speak about his death.
“We were told that residents heard the loud crash the night before and saw the vehicle the next morning. That was how were knew it happened overnight,” a male relative said.
Pollard, who lived at Oropune Gardens, Piarco, was described as a fun-loving man who enjoyed listening to Latin music. His friends said he was the life of the party and loved to dance.
His funeral service would be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port-of-Spain, at 9am on Saturday.
Pollard would be laid to rest at Lapeyrouse Cemetery.