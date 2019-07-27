The Great T&T Hack

IT’S about votes. Getting votes. And keeping them. Votes, after all, win elections. But at what cost? Well, in modern political warfare, it’s the cost of your data. An individual’s data is used to microtarget him/her, with the hope of eventually affecting a person’s choices.
It’s like advertising, only more personal. A personally created political campaign. The unravelling of how data on social media platforms was used to affect voters started in May 2017. One year earlier, in 2016, one data-driven elections firm, Cambridge Analytica (CA), was employed in two significant events—the Vote Leave Campaign in the United Kingdom, which resulted in Brexit, and the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States of America.