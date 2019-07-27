UNC supporter

Flashback, May 2010: A UNC supporter displays the “Do So” gesture during the party’s rally in Chaguanas.

IT’S about votes. Getting votes. And keeping them. Votes, after all, win elections. But at what cost? Well, in modern political warfare, it’s the cost of your data. An individual’s data is used to microtarget him/her, with the hope of eventually affecting a person’s choices.

It’s like advertising, only more personal. A personally created poli­tical campaign. The unravelling of how data on social media platforms was used to affect vo­ters started in May 2017. One year earlier, in 2016, one data-driven elections firm, Cambridge Analytica (CA), was employed in two significant events—the Vote Leave Campaign in the Uni­ted Kingdom, which resulted in Brexit, and the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States of Ame­rica.

The Great T&T Hack

