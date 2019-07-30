AKANI “Dole” Adams died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds according to an autopsy done yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, but Adams’ mother Chandradaye Maraj-Adams is having a second autopsy done privately at a funeral home in Belmont.
The Express met Maraj-Adams at the Science Centre yesterday minutes after an autopsy was done on the body of the 26-year-old man.
Maraj-Adams said: “The police lie. There was no shoot-out. They executed him because if they wanted to they could have taken him into their vehicle and lock him up but they killed him and that was wrong.”
She also claimed that people had been, “seen interfering”, with her son’s body while it was being kept in storage at the Port of Spain mortuary over the weekend and she said that this was the reason for the second autopsy.
Calls and text messages to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith for his opinion on this second autopsy were unanswered.
Maraj-Adams said that her son’s funeral may be held between tomorrow and Friday but because they have ordered the autopsy they are not sure of the exact date.
Police said Dole was suspected of being involved in the murder of Vaughn “Sandman” Mieres, his wife and his two bodyguards at Mieres’s Las Cuevas house around 2.15 a.m. last week Thursday.
Police said when they walked into a room in the house he was occupying, Adams fired at the officers. They returned fire, killing him on the spot.
Some residents disputed this, saying the officers made Adams kneel before shooting him in the head.
Another man nicknamed “Bulls” was also in the house at the time and residents claimed that he too was killed by police, but this turned out not to be true, according to the police.
On Friday, National Security Minister Stuart Young said the police exercise in Sea Lots was based on intelligence that there were links between the attack on the fishermen in the Gulf of Paria last week Monday.
Their boat engines turned up at Sea Lots after they were attacked and thrown overboard.