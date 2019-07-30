The Office of the President has advised that President Paula-Mae Weekes will be on vacation abroad for the next two weeks.
According to a release from that office yesterday, Weekes proceeded on leave last Sunday for a vacation in Europe and Russia, until August 15.
During her journey home, Weekes will pay an official visit to Scotland, from August 16-18, where she has been invited to attend the 69th Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in the Royal Gallery at Edinburgh Castle, the release stated.
The Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force is scheduled to perform at the Tattoo this year.