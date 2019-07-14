THIEVES CAN’T RUN T&T

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

CHEERS: of joy: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley cheers on a constituency as he display a Balisier flower yesterday during the PNM Sports and Family Day at La Horquetta Recreation Grounds, La Horquetta.

—Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

The People’s National Movement (PNM) is on a corruption attack and will not allow thieves and corrupt persons to run this country, says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. Rowley made the remarks as he defended his Government’s move to launch a commission of enquiry into land acquisition for the multi-billion-dollar highway extension to Point Fortin under the Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led People’s Partnership government.

Speaking at the PNM’s annual sports and family day, at La Horquetta recreational ground yesterday, Rowley said the PNM stands for integrity and morality and is building a better society for the young people. These young people, he said, must not accept public officials who vow to serve but end up stealing money from the State and enriching themselves.

The People’s National Movement (PNM) is on a corruption attack and will not allow thieves and corrupt persons to run this country, says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Polygraph testing for police officers has the full support of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. The Prime Minister said people must view police officers as honest men and women in uniform and not as corrupt law officials.

“Never seen such sensational cricket like it in my life. I feel sorry for New Zealand. What a game. What a weekend of sport!”