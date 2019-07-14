THIEVES CAN’T RUN T&T

The People’s National Movement (PNM) is on a corruption attack and will not allow thieves and corrupt persons to run this country, says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. Rowley made the remarks as he defended his Government’s move to launch a commission of enquiry into land acquisition for the multi-billion-dollar highway extension to Point Fortin under the Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led People’s Partnership government.
Speaking at the PNM’s annual sports and family day, at La Horquetta recreational ground yesterday, Rowley said the PNM stands for integrity and morality and is building a better society for the young people. These young people, he said, must not accept public officials who vow to serve but end up stealing money from the State and enriching themselves.