Government Minister Marlene McDonald was dealt a third strike to her political career yesterday with her arrest by police on corruption allegations. Her rise in politics began under former prime minister Patrick Manning with her election to the House of Representatives as the Member for Port of Spain South on November 5, 2007.
She served as Minister of Community Development, Culture and Gender Affairs in the Manning Cabinet. Under Keith Rowley’s leadership she first served as Opposition chief whip in the Parliament from 2010 to 2015.