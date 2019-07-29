Twenty-one year old Brandon Kissoon struggled to find his way in life.
He was worked hard to earn an honest living.
And that was how he was killed last week Monday when pirates attack six fishing vessels out at sea, his relatives said.
Kissoon was among 10 fishermen thrown overboard.
Three made it to shore alive.
Kissoon’s body was among four recovered. His cousin, Justin Kissoon, and two others have not been found. Justin Kissoon’s relatives were at the funeral.
Friends and relatives wailed for the murdered man at his funeral service on Monday.
The Hindu service was held at his family’s Mc Bean Village, Couva, home.
“This is not your story, Brandon. This is not how your story is supposed to end,” a mourner cried.
A framed photograph was placed on top of the closed coffin bearing Kissoon’s remains.
His friends wore t-shirts with his photograph and cried uncontrollably as they called for justice.
The family requested time to grieve privately before joining hundreds of mourners who had gathered outside the home.
As the coffin was taken inside his home for the final time, Kissoon’s relatives begged to see his face for one last time.
Dozens of roses were placed on the coffin.
The officiating pundit said he saddened by the death of the young man who was well-known in the community.
And he pleaded with mourners to protect themselves and their families.
He said, “We cannot expect the Government to help us. One of the most difficult thing a parent has to face to do the final rites for their child. This incident has shattered Trinidad. Our lives have become very difficult. We need to stop wasting time with those Parliamentarians and have our own meetings at home with our family. We need to sit with our families and talk about security measures.”
Fishermen Anand Rampersad and Shiva Ramdeo were held on Sunday.
Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh who had supported the families throughout the past week attended the service.
ASJA Boys’ College, Charlieville, where Kissoon had attended issued a statement on his death last Friday.
The college stated that the pirate attack on Kissoon and his colleagues was the latest in a series of violent crimes in the country.
The school stated, “Brandon, who was a student at our college until he wrote the CSEC Examinations in 2015 lost his life tragically, as he and others were out at sea, trying to make a living to provide for their families. The attack on Brandon and his colleagues is just the latest chapter in the upsurge of violent crimes that have been staining our country. We pray that the families of the men involved can find some patience and forbearance through prayer.”
The men were on board six fishing vessels in the Gulf of Paria off the ports of Carli Bay and Orange Valley last Monday night.
The armed pirates held up the fishermen with guns and robbed them of their boats and engines before throwing them overboard.
The pirates are said to be locals.
Last Tuesday, police recovered four of the stolen engines in the Sea Lots area and detained four people for questioning.