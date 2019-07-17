A COUVA school has asked parents to purchase a list of cleaning supplies for the new school term, and this is not sitting well with parents.
Parents of pupils attending the Couva Anglican Primary School were told that, due to reduced financial assistance from the Ministry of Education, their help was needed to purchase the items.
One irate parent walked into Express House, Port of Spain, yesterday morning complaining about the school’s request.
“This is not a booklist, this is a grocery list!” she exclaimed, showing the Express a copy of a Standard Five booklist.
The cleaning supplies listed on the document were:
a one bottle liquid soap (large size)
a one pack garbage bags (jumbo)
a one 12-pack toilet paper (per family)
a one Lysol disinfectant wipes (large)
a one hand sanitiser (pocket size)
a one bottle disinfectant (not Pinesol)
a one bottle bleach
a two rolls paper towels
The single mother said the booklist was given to parents on the last day of school.
“They (school officials) said the Ministry of Education doesn’t help them with anything, and that’s why they are asking parents to bring these items. This is not the first time. I used to send some of the things they are asking for but my daughter said she never got to use them. They asked for toilet paper before but there was never toilet paper in the toilets,” the parent lamented. “I know some schools ask for a contribution each term and I don’t mind sending a few things if they need but this is out of hand now. I honestly cannot afford it because I am a single mother struggling to make ends meet.”
Booklist recalled
Contacted yesterday, a school official confirmed that booklists with the list of cleaning supplies were sent to parents, but have since been recalled.
The school announced the recall on its Facebook page yesterday.
“Parents please note that all booklists have been recalled. The official booklist has the school stamp and a signature and date. Parents are not obligated to purchase the non-school items on the booklist. All booklists can be collected by the security booth from 8.30 a.m. to 3 p.m.”
The Express sought comment from Education Minister Anthony Garcia on the issue but all calls to his mobile phone went unanswered.