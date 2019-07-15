Today is World Snake Day.
And the Emperor Valley Zoo in Port of Spain is reminding citizens to call its rescue hotline, 800-4ZOO, to report any snake encounters.
This is part of the zoo’s Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release Programme.
In a Facebook post, zoo officials stated that the number of calls to retrieve and relocate local species of snakes has been increasing.
Four macajuel or boa constrictor snakes, the largest measuring ten feet long, were rescued by zoo officials in the past week.
The reptiles will be rehabilitated and released into non-populated areas, the zoo stated.
“Such rehabilitation includes dipping the snakes in a cypertic mixture to remove any external parasites; feeding if the snake is observed to be in need of a meal; and, lastly, a vet check-up to ensure that the snake is in optimal health for release,” it added.